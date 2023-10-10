Area Beat Report October 6 through 9, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Arnold, Lashawna Vernika (In Jail), 40, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Conspiracy to commit a felony
  • Brown, Devin John (Bonded Out), 26, Improper lane change/Driving without license on person/DUI-Alcohol/Driving with expired license
  • Calvin, Breylin Jamir (In Jail), 24, Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers/Theft By Taking – Felony/Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony
  • Collins, Jermari Antwan (In Jail), 20, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution of controlled substance/Possession of Marijuana – Misdemeanor/Schedule 1
  • Echols, Dakious Rico (In Jail), 18, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale of controlled substance/Schedule 1/Conspiracy to commit a crime
  • Glass, Richard Dejuan (In Jail), 18, Probation hold for Fulton County
  • Harvey, John Emory (In Jail), 57, DUI-Alcohol/Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident/Failure to obey stop sign
  • Jordan, Ariel Tameka (Bonded Out), 41, Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol
  • Mathis, Desmontrez Shytavious (In Jail), Possession os a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with intent to distribute/Schedule 2/Conspiracy to commit a crime
  • Mathis, Nathan Gage (In Jail), 21, Explicit Nude Pornography
  • McTyre, Jeffery James (Bonded Out), DUI-Alcohol/
  • Oliver, Deshawn Anturs (Battery/Cruelty to Children/False Swearing in connection with Subversive Activities
  • Portale, Estaban David (In Jail), 47, Obscured or missing license plate/Hold for Kentucky
  • Rivers, Mariah Denisha (Bonded Out), 26, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Failure to obey stop sign/Possession of open alcohol container/Reckless Driving
  • Roberts, Andreaus Rashard (Bonded Out), Speeding/Possession of open alcohol container/DUI-Alcohol
  • Robinson, Earvin Lamar (In Jail), 32, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
  • Shirley, Cody Neeley (In Jail), 31, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Taylor, Coley Alan (Bonded Out), 21, Failure to Appear/Driver use due care/Reckless Driving/Driving while unlicensed
  • Turner, Chase Allen (Bonded Out), 25, Expired or no registration or title/DUI-Alcohol
  • Turner, Gregory Bernard (In Jail), 58, Probation Violation
  • Welborn, Jamal Rashad (In Jail), 30, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tail light lenses required/DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to maintain lane
  • Williams, Jarod Quayshawn (In Jail), 32, Aggravated Assault

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/6

  • 120 Pecan Terrace at 2:46 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hooks Mill Rd. at Iron Oates Farm at 10:58 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 114 Sullivan Dr. at Perfect Care at 1:32 p.m., Threats
  • 126 Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 3:11 p.m., Pickup/Transport prisoner
  • Hwy 49 North at 3:59 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 2124 Hwy 280 West at 5:45 p.m., Information for officer
  • 315 Lower Five Points Rd. at 7:09 p.m., Information for officer
  • Hwy 19 South at Whisperwood Court at 7:37 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 49 at Old Andersonville Rd. at 8:05 p.m., Speeding
  • Brady Road at Mask Road at 8:58 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 125 Ridgewood Dr. at 11:28 p.m., Bad Child
  • 1429 Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 1:59 a.m., Accident Report
  • Little Bear Branch Rd. at Arch Helms Rd. at 12:59 a.m., Welfare Check
  • Georgia Hwy 377 at Hooks Mill Rd. at 1:02 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

10/7

  • GA State Route 27 at GA State Route 49 at 1:52 a.m., Traffic Stop – driving wrong way on one way street
  • District Line Rd. at Hwy 27 at 5:32 a.m., Expired or no registration or title/Failure to maintain lane
  • Rainbow Terrace at Roney Street at 2:52 a.m., Seatbelt citation
  • 272 Fish Rd. Lot A at 3:22 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 109 E. Church St. at Brummer Boy Museum at 5:37 p.m., Information for officer
  • 303 GA Hwy 49 North at 9:01 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 202 US Highway 19 South at Gas N Go and McDonalds at 12:09 a.m., Threats
  • 120 Wild azalea at 12:34 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • US Hwy 19 North at Rucker St. at 12:53 a.m., traffic stop/Driver issued warning for tag light
  • US Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 30 at 12:56 a.m., Driver issued warning for tail light violation

10/8

  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27 at 3:32 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tail lights required
  • US Hwy 19 N at US Hwy 280 W at Shell station at 3:48 a.m., Driver issued warning for failure to obey traffic control device
  • Rainbow Terrace at Roney St. at 3:57 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Failure to obey stop sign/Possession of open alcohol container/Reckless Driving
  • Forsyth Farmers PK Lot at 11:33 a.m., Expired or no registration or title
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 12:10 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 12:20 a.m., Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 2:27 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
  • Buck Nelson at Pryor Rd. at 10:33 p.m., Vehicle Fire
  • 900 South GA Tech Parkway at 11:14 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for impaired break lights
  • 502 Confederate St. at 1:48 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 197 Pine Level Rd. at 4:04 a.m., Roadway blocked
  • 469 Tallent Store Rd. at 6:36 a.m., Suicide Threat

 

 

 

 

 

