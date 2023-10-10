Area Beat Report October 6 through 9, 2023
Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Arnold, Lashawna Vernika (In Jail), 40, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Conspiracy to commit a felony
- Brown, Devin John (Bonded Out), 26, Improper lane change/Driving without license on person/DUI-Alcohol/Driving with expired license
- Calvin, Breylin Jamir (In Jail), 24, Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers/Theft By Taking – Felony/Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony
- Collins, Jermari Antwan (In Jail), 20, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution of controlled substance/Possession of Marijuana – Misdemeanor/Schedule 1
- Echols, Dakious Rico (In Jail), 18, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale of controlled substance/Schedule 1/Conspiracy to commit a crime
- Glass, Richard Dejuan (In Jail), 18, Probation hold for Fulton County
- Harvey, John Emory (In Jail), 57, DUI-Alcohol/Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident/Failure to obey stop sign
- Jordan, Ariel Tameka (Bonded Out), 41, Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol
- Mathis, Desmontrez Shytavious (In Jail), Possession os a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with intent to distribute/Schedule 2/Conspiracy to commit a crime
- Mathis, Nathan Gage (In Jail), 21, Explicit Nude Pornography
- McTyre, Jeffery James (Bonded Out), DUI-Alcohol/
- Oliver, Deshawn Anturs (Battery/Cruelty to Children/False Swearing in connection with Subversive Activities
- Portale, Estaban David (In Jail), 47, Obscured or missing license plate/Hold for Kentucky
- Rivers, Mariah Denisha (Bonded Out), 26, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Failure to obey stop sign/Possession of open alcohol container/Reckless Driving
- Roberts, Andreaus Rashard (Bonded Out), Speeding/Possession of open alcohol container/DUI-Alcohol
- Robinson, Earvin Lamar (In Jail), 32, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
- Shirley, Cody Neeley (In Jail), 31, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Taylor, Coley Alan (Bonded Out), 21, Failure to Appear/Driver use due care/Reckless Driving/Driving while unlicensed
- Turner, Chase Allen (Bonded Out), 25, Expired or no registration or title/DUI-Alcohol
- Turner, Gregory Bernard (In Jail), 58, Probation Violation
- Welborn, Jamal Rashad (In Jail), 30, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tail light lenses required/DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to maintain lane
- Williams, Jarod Quayshawn (In Jail), 32, Aggravated Assault
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/6
- 120 Pecan Terrace at 2:46 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hooks Mill Rd. at Iron Oates Farm at 10:58 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 114 Sullivan Dr. at Perfect Care at 1:32 p.m., Threats
- 126 Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 3:11 p.m., Pickup/Transport prisoner
- Hwy 49 North at 3:59 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 2124 Hwy 280 West at 5:45 p.m., Information for officer
- 315 Lower Five Points Rd. at 7:09 p.m., Information for officer
- Hwy 19 South at Whisperwood Court at 7:37 p.m., Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 49 at Old Andersonville Rd. at 8:05 p.m., Speeding
- Brady Road at Mask Road at 8:58 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 125 Ridgewood Dr. at 11:28 p.m., Bad Child
- 1429 Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 1:59 a.m., Accident Report
- Little Bear Branch Rd. at Arch Helms Rd. at 12:59 a.m., Welfare Check
- Georgia Hwy 377 at Hooks Mill Rd. at 1:02 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
10/7
- GA State Route 27 at GA State Route 49 at 1:52 a.m., Traffic Stop – driving wrong way on one way street
- District Line Rd. at Hwy 27 at 5:32 a.m., Expired or no registration or title/Failure to maintain lane
- Rainbow Terrace at Roney Street at 2:52 a.m., Seatbelt citation
- 272 Fish Rd. Lot A at 3:22 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 109 E. Church St. at Brummer Boy Museum at 5:37 p.m., Information for officer
- 303 GA Hwy 49 North at 9:01 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 202 US Highway 19 South at Gas N Go and McDonalds at 12:09 a.m., Threats
- 120 Wild azalea at 12:34 a.m., 911 Hangup
- US Hwy 19 North at Rucker St. at 12:53 a.m., traffic stop/Driver issued warning for tag light
- US Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 30 at 12:56 a.m., Driver issued warning for tail light violation
10/8
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27 at 3:32 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tail lights required
- US Hwy 19 N at US Hwy 280 W at Shell station at 3:48 a.m., Driver issued warning for failure to obey traffic control device
- Rainbow Terrace at Roney St. at 3:57 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Failure to obey stop sign/Possession of open alcohol container/Reckless Driving
- Forsyth Farmers PK Lot at 11:33 a.m., Expired or no registration or title
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 12:10 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 12:20 a.m., Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 2:27 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
- Buck Nelson at Pryor Rd. at 10:33 p.m., Vehicle Fire
- 900 South GA Tech Parkway at 11:14 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for impaired break lights
- 502 Confederate St. at 1:48 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 197 Pine Level Rd. at 4:04 a.m., Roadway blocked
- 469 Tallent Store Rd. at 6:36 a.m., Suicide Threat