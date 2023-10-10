Area Beat Report October 9, 2023
Published 3:57 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cottrell, William Matthew (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation
- Jackson, Tyre (Fine Paid), 28, City Probation
- McDonald, Cantrell Rashad (In Jail), 32, Identity Fraud
- Nixon, Charity Amanda (In Jail), 32, Failure to Appear
- Nixon, Jennifer Monique (In Jail), Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/9
- 294 Marshall Dykes Road at 8:13 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 19 South at Cemetery Rd. at 8:30 a.m., Traffic Accident
- Hwy 19 North at Lakeshore at 8:36 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
- 355 Hooks Mill Rd. at 10:11 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Hwy 19 N and Honeysuckle Rd. at 1:25 p.m., Citation for speeding
- 1243 Choke Rd. at 3:10 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 1816 Lamar Rd. at 9:32 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 243 E. Rock Hill Rd. at 10:30 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 619 Hwy 19 South at 10:59 p.m., Suicide Threat
- Odum Rd. Ext at Jade Rd. at 11:09 p.m., Welfare Check
- 3175 Georgia Highway 195 N at 11:32 p.m., Unlawful conduct during 911 call