Area Beat Report October 9, 2023

Published 3:57 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Cottrell, William Matthew (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation
  • Jackson, Tyre (Fine Paid), 28, City Probation
  • McDonald, Cantrell Rashad (In Jail), 32, Identity Fraud
  • Nixon, Charity Amanda (In Jail), 32, Failure to Appear
  • Nixon, Jennifer Monique (In Jail), Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/9

  • 294 Marshall Dykes Road at 8:13 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 19 South at Cemetery Rd. at 8:30 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • Hwy 19 North at Lakeshore at 8:36 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • 355 Hooks Mill Rd. at 10:11 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Hwy 19 N and Honeysuckle Rd. at 1:25 p.m., Citation for speeding
  • 1243 Choke Rd. at 3:10 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 1816 Lamar Rd. at 9:32 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 243 E. Rock Hill Rd. at 10:30 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 619 Hwy 19 South at 10:59 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • Odum Rd. Ext at Jade Rd. at 11:09 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 3175 Georgia Highway 195 N at 11:32 p.m., Unlawful conduct during 911 call

 

