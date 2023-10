GSW Women’s Soccer Team volunteers at Healthy Sumter Community Garden at Brookdale Park Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Marcus Johnson

AMERICUS – On Thursday, October 5, The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team recently volunteered at the Healthy Sumter Community Garden at Brookdale Park. They helped harvest sweet potatoes and plant cabbage, broccoli and collard greens.