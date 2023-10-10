Mayor Kinnamon signs proclamation making October Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Americus Mayor Lee Kinnamon signed proclamation making the month of October Breast Cancer Awareess Month and October 21 as Sumter Pink Day. Submitted Photo

By Marcus Johnson

 

AMERICUS – Americus Mayor Lee Kinnamon signed a proclamation announcing that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and October 21st as Sumter Pink Day.  October 21st will be the day of Phoebe Sumter’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, known as Sumter Pink.

The Mayor was joined at the signing table by Lila Centerfitt, RN, OCN, Nurse Manager, Phoebe Sumter’s Oncology Clinic.  Also included in the picture are local Breast Cancer Survivors, Caregivers and Hospital Staff.

Sumter Pink will take place on Saturday, October 21st.  For more information, please call (229) 931-1300

