Sumter Cycling presents On the Move Challenge October 13 through 15 Published 5:03 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Beginning this Friday, October 13 and going through Sunday, October 15, Sumter Cycling presents the On The Move Challenge in which contestants can bike, walk or roll into this free competition.

Beginning Friday morning, October 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., contestants can earn points by riding their bikes, walking or roller blading to work, school or church during this weekend. Contestants can also stop by the energizing station between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. for a free t-shirt, coffee and snacks.

On Friday, October 13 at 6 p.m., contestants can enjoy a one-mile family-friendly, police-escorted group ride into down town with Mayor Kinnamon. The ride will conclude with pizza at Rylander Park.

Throughout this weekend, contestants can compete for prizes individually, or as a team by submitting miles biked, walked or rolled. Contestants can “roll” using any non-motorized devices such as roller blades, wheel chairs, Skateboards, etc.

Competition is open to anyone who lives or works in Sumter or adjacent counties. Win great prizes, promote health and fitness, and unite a team around a common goal. We hope to see you “on the move“!