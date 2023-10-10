The Magnolia District of the Garden Club of Georgia makes donation to SGTC Foundation Environmental Horticulture Scholarship fund Published 5:19 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The Magnolia District of the Garden Club of Georgia presented the South Georgia Technical College Foundation with a donation to provide scholarships for students enrolled in the South Georgia Tech Environmental Horticulture Program recently.

Kay Hagler, 2023 – 2025 Director of the Magnolia District of the Garden Club of Georgia, presented SGTC President John Watford with the donation during the Magnolia District of The Garden Club of Georgia, Inc., Magnolia District Annual Fall Meeting held at South Georgia Technical College. The theme of the meeting was “Plant Your Community with Beautification, Conservation, and Education.

Americus Mayor Lee Kinnamon and SGTC President Dr. John Watford were asked to bring greetings to the group at the annual meeting. Approximately 100 individuals from across Georgia attended the meeting.

“It is the Magnolia District’s honor to contribute funds in honor of SGTC President Dr. John Watford to The Horticulture Fund at SGTC. The Magnolia District membership has benefitted from the students which have graduated from your program. The program and graduates are greatly appreciated in supporting the various communities of Magnolia District,” said Kay Hagler, Magnolia District Director for 2023 – 2025, during the check presentation.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford thanked the group for their support of the college, its students, and the Environmental Horticulture Program.

“It is our honor to host your annual fall meeting here at South Georgia Technical College. We have something in common. We both like people who get their hands dirty,” laughed Dr. Watford. Your mission of beautification, conservation, and education is very similar to ours. We provide the workforce education that supports not only beautification and conservation, but also business and industry.”

The group had a full agenda that included recognition of special members, recognition of the Magnolia District Board, Clubs, and new members. Lisa Hall, President of the Garden Club of Georgia, Inc. was recognized and other business was conducted at the event.