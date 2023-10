Phoebe Sumter Auxiliary to host $6 Adorn Sale on October 12 Published 3:52 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By Marcus Johnson

Americus – The Phoebe Sumter Auxiliary will host a $6 Adorn Sale this Thursday, October 12th from 7 am to 7 pm and Friday, October 13th from 7 am to 3 pm.

There will be a huge selection of jewelry, watches, rings, sunglasses, tote bags and more!

This sale benefits the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Auxiliary.