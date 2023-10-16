Area Beat Report October 13 through 16, 2023

Published 10:05 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Burns-Williams, Devante Marquise (Weekender), 31, Weekender
  • Fowler, Miriam Elizabeth (In Jail), 25, Battery
  • Gomez, Pablo Snitz (In Jail), 36, Battery/Cruelty to Children
  • Harp, Sanford Bernard (In Jail), 52, Battery-Family Violence
  • Mann, Chester Adel (In Jail), 42, Failure to Appear
  • Mathis, Quantavious Quashon (In Jail), 25, Probation Violation
  • Montfort, Tanika Nicole (Bonded Out), 48, Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol
  • Robinson, Jillian Cierra (In Jail), 38, Failure to maintain lane/Improper Left or Right Turn/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Appear
  • Scott, Latessa Nicole (In Jail), 28, Aggravated Stalking
  • Thornton, Kendrick (In Jail), 33, Criminal Trespass
  • Towns, Kimberly Walker (Bonded Out), 43, Identity Theft/Fraud
  • Wiggins, Earl Franklin (In Jail), 34, Affray (Fighting)/Cruelty to children/Simple Battery/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Cruelty to Children in the third degree

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/13

  • GA State Route 30 and Arlington Dr. at 5:33 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • South Lee St. and Bowen Rd. at 7:49 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 1:23 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1172 Tallent Store Rd. at 1:42 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Salters Mill Rd. East of GA Hwy 308 at 5:36 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 704 at 6:24 p.m., Bad Child
  • 1050 Hwy 195 N near MPM 10 at 8:04 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 121 Packing House Rd. at 8:33 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 327 Myrtle Springs Rd. Lot C at 8:34 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 110 Violet Dr. at 9:43 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 441 GA Hwy 49 N at 11:20 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • Highway 49 South at Dogwood Dr. at 11:31 p.m., Accident Report
  • 2589 GA Hwy 49 South at 11:43 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 132 Stonewall Dr. at 11:48 p.m., Lost or stolen Property

10/14

  • 232 Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:38 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 855 Hwy 19 South at 6:11 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 113 Sylvan Ridge at 12:46 p.m., Bad Child
  • 159 Upper River Rd. at 1:34 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 211 Smokey Ln. at 1:58 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 234 Ferguson Rd. at 2:05 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 313 West Church St. at 2:19 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 2239 GA Hwy 308 at ISR Trucking at 4:16 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 153 6th St. at 8:12 p.m., Theft
  • 796 US Hwy 19 South at Lot C at 9:38 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 2254 US Hwy 280 East at 9:42 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 327 Myrtle Springs Rd. at 11:28 p.m., Welfare Check

10/15

  • 106 Briar Patch Circle at 12:28 a.m., Shots Fired
  • 225 Hospital St. at Lillian Carter Nursing Center at 3:21 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 18 at 7:03 a.m., Improper passing in no passing zone
  • 900 Block of GA State Route 49 N at 7:17 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • GA state Route 3 at Albany Annex Road at 7:48 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • District Line Rd. and Middle River Rd. at 8:36 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 345 East Rock Hill Dr. at 10:54 a.m., Information for officer
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Law Enforcement Center at 12:50 p.m., Accident Report
  • 175 South GA Tech Parkway at 12:55 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 151 Dogwood Dr. at 2:58 p.m., Illegal Dumping
  • 113 Sylvan Ridge at 11:34 p.m., Bad Child
  • Shiloh Rd. and Twin Oaks Dr. at 11:59 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle

10/16

  • GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Post 26 at 3:21 a.m., Citation for Speeding

 

