Area Beat Report October 13 through 16, 2023
Published 10:05 pm Monday, October 16, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Burns-Williams, Devante Marquise (Weekender), 31, Weekender
- Fowler, Miriam Elizabeth (In Jail), 25, Battery
- Gomez, Pablo Snitz (In Jail), 36, Battery/Cruelty to Children
- Harp, Sanford Bernard (In Jail), 52, Battery-Family Violence
- Mann, Chester Adel (In Jail), 42, Failure to Appear
- Mathis, Quantavious Quashon (In Jail), 25, Probation Violation
- Montfort, Tanika Nicole (Bonded Out), 48, Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol
- Robinson, Jillian Cierra (In Jail), 38, Failure to maintain lane/Improper Left or Right Turn/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Appear
- Scott, Latessa Nicole (In Jail), 28, Aggravated Stalking
- Thornton, Kendrick (In Jail), 33, Criminal Trespass
- Towns, Kimberly Walker (Bonded Out), 43, Identity Theft/Fraud
- Wiggins, Earl Franklin (In Jail), 34, Affray (Fighting)/Cruelty to children/Simple Battery/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Cruelty to Children in the third degree
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/13
- GA State Route 30 and Arlington Dr. at 5:33 a.m., Assist Motorist
- South Lee St. and Bowen Rd. at 7:49 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 1:23 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1172 Tallent Store Rd. at 1:42 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- Salters Mill Rd. East of GA Hwy 308 at 5:36 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 704 at 6:24 p.m., Bad Child
- 1050 Hwy 195 N near MPM 10 at 8:04 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 121 Packing House Rd. at 8:33 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 327 Myrtle Springs Rd. Lot C at 8:34 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 110 Violet Dr. at 9:43 p.m., Shots Fired
- 441 GA Hwy 49 N at 11:20 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Highway 49 South at Dogwood Dr. at 11:31 p.m., Accident Report
- 2589 GA Hwy 49 South at 11:43 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 132 Stonewall Dr. at 11:48 p.m., Lost or stolen Property
10/14
- 232 Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:38 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 855 Hwy 19 South at 6:11 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 113 Sylvan Ridge at 12:46 p.m., Bad Child
- 159 Upper River Rd. at 1:34 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 211 Smokey Ln. at 1:58 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 234 Ferguson Rd. at 2:05 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 313 West Church St. at 2:19 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 2239 GA Hwy 308 at ISR Trucking at 4:16 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 153 6th St. at 8:12 p.m., Theft
- 796 US Hwy 19 South at Lot C at 9:38 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 2254 US Hwy 280 East at 9:42 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 327 Myrtle Springs Rd. at 11:28 p.m., Welfare Check
10/15
- 106 Briar Patch Circle at 12:28 a.m., Shots Fired
- 225 Hospital St. at Lillian Carter Nursing Center at 3:21 a.m., Suspicious Person
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 18 at 7:03 a.m., Improper passing in no passing zone
- 900 Block of GA State Route 49 N at 7:17 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- GA state Route 3 at Albany Annex Road at 7:48 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- District Line Rd. and Middle River Rd. at 8:36 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 345 East Rock Hill Dr. at 10:54 a.m., Information for officer
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Law Enforcement Center at 12:50 p.m., Accident Report
- 175 South GA Tech Parkway at 12:55 p.m., Welfare Check
- 151 Dogwood Dr. at 2:58 p.m., Illegal Dumping
- 113 Sylvan Ridge at 11:34 p.m., Bad Child
- Shiloh Rd. and Twin Oaks Dr. at 11:59 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
10/16
- GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Post 26 at 3:21 a.m., Citation for Speeding