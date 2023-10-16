Wildcats keep on rolling with shellacking of Taylor County Published 3:44 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats once again showed why they are the undisputed #1-ranked team in the state in GHSA Class A Division 2 rankings, as they shellacked region foe Taylor County 45-6 on Friday, October 13, at Wildcat Stadium.

The Wildcats got their scoring going when running back Jeremiah Rogers scampered 58 yards for a touchdown. The extra point by Miguel Yanez was good and the Wildcats led 7-0 with 11:35 to go in the first quarter.

The Vikings had a response though, as they were able to mount a drive that resulted in a three-yard rushing touchdown by D.J. Jenkins. The extra point attempt failed, but the Vikings were within a point at 7-6 with 11:04 to go in the first quarter.

However, that would be all the scoring that TC would do on the night, as the Wildcats would light up the scoreboard from then on out. With 3:56 to go in the first quarter, Kabreon Aldridge scored a rushing touchdown from three yards out. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats led 14-6.

A little less than two minutes later, SCHS struck again when Aldridge broke free and scampered 44 yards for his second touchdown of the night. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats had a 21-6 lead.

Shortly thereafter, SCHS would get the ball back and Yanez would kick a 22-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 24-6 lead at the half.

In the second half, the Wildcats kept the train rolling, as they would get another touchdown, this one from running back Zayden Walker, who scored from seven yards out. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats had a 31-6 lead with 10:18 to go in the third quarter.

Almost five minutes later, Walker would strike again for his second touchdown of the evening, this one from 12 yards out. Yanez’s extra point was good and SCHS had a 38-6 lead.

Then with 11:51 left in the game, the Wildcats put the icing on the cake, as Aldridge would score his third touchdown of the night, this one from 19 yards out. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats would go on to win by the score of 45-6.

SCHS quarterback Jay Kanazawa completed 10 of 19 passes for 101 yards and running back Kabreon Aldridge led the Wildcats in rushing with 146 yards on 11 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns.

The Wildcats (7-0) will play their final home game of the regular season against Manchester on Friday, October 20, at 7:30 p.m.