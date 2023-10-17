Area Beat Report October 16, 2023

Published 1:39 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Harp, Sanford Bernard (Fine Paid), 52, Battery-Family Violence
  • Hawkins, Buster (In Jail), 67, Failure to Appear
  • Mann, Chester Adel (In Jail), 43, Failure to Appear
  • Washington, Brianna Nicole (In Jail), 28, Terroristic Threats and Acts/Simple Assault/Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/16

  • GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Post 26 at 3:21 a.m., Citation for speeding
  • 328 Lamar Rd. at 7:59 a.m., Accident with injuries
  • 304 Bumphead Rd. at 9:16 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • 1491 US Highway 19 South at 9:27 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1459 Hwy 30 West at 10:03 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 952 Hwy 280 W at 10:21 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 390 Lakewood Ave. at 12:48 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:07 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • 132 Stone Wall Dr. at 3:13 p.m., Theft
  • Hwy 30 at Tallent Store Rd. at 4:26 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 129 Ron Circle at 8:47 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 327 Myrtle Springs Rd. at 9:07 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 476 Lamar Rd. at 10:27 p.m., Welfare Check
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 12:20 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued written warning for seat belt violation
  • 235 District Line Rd. at 2:16 a.m., Information for officer

 

More Local News

Area Beat Report October 13 through 16, 2023

Commissioners’ Meeting Discusses Litter Tickets and Cleanup

Americus City Council holds agenda-setting meeting Thursday, October 12

Area Beat Report October 11, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage