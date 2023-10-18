Area Beat Report October 17, 2023
Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Chambliss, Jamarrion Devante (In Jail), 18, Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Aggravated Assault/Armed Robbery
- Hancock, Rebecca Lee (Bonded Out), 40, Simple Battery/Simple Assault/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Stalking
- Mitchell, Johnny Lee (Bonded Out), 60, DUI-Alcohol/Following too closely/Driver use due care
- Russell, Bonny Bondale (Bonded Out), 37, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
- Sinn, Grantly Hunter (Bonded Out), 20, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title/Exhaust system violation
- Starling, Evan Devon (In Jail), 21, Reckless Driving/Failure to signal lane change or turn/Speeding/Failure to report striking fixed object/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer
- Stephens, Quincy Kanta (Bonded Out), 43, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of drug related object prohibited/Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
- Wilson, Laquavo Orion (In Jail), 18, Criminal Trespass/Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Armed Robbery/Discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/17
- Hwy 19 N at the bypass at 4:25 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 31 at 4:53 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Magnolia Street and Spring Street at 5:51 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at 6:18 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- Lamar Rd. and Spring Creek at 8:16 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- Hwy 19 North at McArthur Dr. at 9 a.m., Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device Required
- 148 Cantey Dr. at 9:22 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 534 Hwy 280 West at 10:55 a.m., Theft
- 196 Hwy 49 N at 6:25 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 151 Orchid Rd. at 9:06 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 164 Briar Patch Circle at 9:23 p.m., Bad Child
- GA Hwy 19 and Lawson Dr. at 10:53 p.m., Traffic Stop/Headlight Requirements
- US Highway 19 N at Magnolia St. at 12:28 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for seat belt violation
- US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 13 at 12:29 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for tag light violation
- 989 GA Hwy 30 West at 2:24 a.m., Threats