Area Beat Report October 18, 2023

Published 1:26 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hicks, Zion ONeal (In Jail), 22, Aggravated Assault/Discharging of firearms on or near public highway or street/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Reckless Conduct
  • Jones, Christopher Latezis (Released to another jail), 40, Holding for Turner County Sheriff’s Office
  • Rubiani, Joshua Alexander (In Jail), 22, Terroristic Threats and Acts, Criminal Attempt to commit a felony
  • Russell, Bonny Bondale (Bonded Out), 37, Speeding/DUI-Alcohol
  • Stephens, Jaheem Jaquize (In Jail), Reckless Conduct/Expired or no registration or title/Driving while unlicensed/Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony/Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana/Abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons, or controlled substances/Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/18

  • 650 GA Hwy 27 E at 8:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 961 Shiloh Rd. at Shiloh Baptist Church at 10:18 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 128 Cemetery Rd. at 10:42 a.m., Trouble Unknown
  • 206 W. Ellaville St. at 2:06 p.m., Information for officer
  • 596 GA Hwy 49 South at 4:12 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 435 Smallpiece Rd. at 4:30 p.m., Identity Theft
  • US Hwy 280 E about Tommy Smith Rd. at 7:07 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 401A Ferguson Rd. at 10:03 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 359 Tommy Hooks Rd. at 10:47 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 106 Easy St. at 10:49 p.m., Alarm Activation

10/19

  • 255 Memorial Mile at 1:38 a.m., Welfare Check

More Local News

County Commissioner’s Hear Election Update

Area Beat Report October 17, 2023

Area Beat Report October 16, 2023

Area Beat Report October 13 through 16, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage