Area Beat Report October 18, 2023
Published 1:26 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hicks, Zion ONeal (In Jail), 22, Aggravated Assault/Discharging of firearms on or near public highway or street/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Reckless Conduct
- Jones, Christopher Latezis (Released to another jail), 40, Holding for Turner County Sheriff’s Office
- Rubiani, Joshua Alexander (In Jail), 22, Terroristic Threats and Acts, Criminal Attempt to commit a felony
- Russell, Bonny Bondale (Bonded Out), 37, Speeding/DUI-Alcohol
- Stephens, Jaheem Jaquize (In Jail), Reckless Conduct/Expired or no registration or title/Driving while unlicensed/Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony/Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana/Abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons, or controlled substances/Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/18
- 650 GA Hwy 27 E at 8:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 961 Shiloh Rd. at Shiloh Baptist Church at 10:18 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 128 Cemetery Rd. at 10:42 a.m., Trouble Unknown
- 206 W. Ellaville St. at 2:06 p.m., Information for officer
- 596 GA Hwy 49 South at 4:12 p.m., Damage to Property
- 435 Smallpiece Rd. at 4:30 p.m., Identity Theft
- US Hwy 280 E about Tommy Smith Rd. at 7:07 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 401A Ferguson Rd. at 10:03 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 359 Tommy Hooks Rd. at 10:47 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 106 Easy St. at 10:49 p.m., Alarm Activation
10/19
- 255 Memorial Mile at 1:38 a.m., Welfare Check