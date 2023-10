Sumter Pink Walk to take place Saturday, October 21 Published 3:28 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center invites everyone to come to the Mattie Marshall Trail on Phoebe Sumter’s campus Saturday morning, October 21, for the Sumter Pink Walk. There is still time to register just go to https://bit.ly/SumterPink2023.

Those who wish to participate can register at 9 a.m. and a ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m.. The walk will begin right after the ceremony.