Area Beat Report Tuesday, October 24

Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Jones, Eddie Bernard (Bonded Out), 41, DUI-Alcohol/Improper lane change
  • Miles, Christopher Bernard (In Jail), 44, Probation Violation
  • Mitchell, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 60, Probation Violation
  • Sales, Joseph Quantez (In Jail), 29, Possession of firearm by convicted felon/Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/24

  • 121 Packinghouse Rd. at 1:17 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 South at 1:32 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 113 Sylvan Ridge Rd. at 7:34 a.m., Bad Child
  • Hwy 153 at Hwy 30 West at 11:41 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • 167 Wolf Creek Dr. at 3:04 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Salters Mill Rd. at 3:56 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 162 Briar Patch Circle at 5:30 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 19 North at US Hwy 280 West at 5:34 p.m., Traffic Stop/following too closely
  • 209 Floyd Rd. at 5:47 p.m., Wanted Person/Probation Violation
  • 244 Henry Heart Rd. at 5:51 p.m., Vehicle Theft
  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 7 at 7:20 p.m., Information for officer
  • 352 Arch Helms Rd. at 7:51 p.m., Theft
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 9:48 p.m., Failure to have license on person
  • 235 Calvary Church Rd. at Calvary Baptist Church at 9:54 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 224 Henry Heart Rd. at 9:57 p.m., Welfare Check
  • US Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23 at 11:02 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for tag light violation
  • US Hwy 280 West ant US Hwy 19 South at 11:06 p.m., Warning for headlight violation (passenger side)
  • US Hwy 19 N at Magnolia St. at 12:14 a.m., Driver issued warning for tag light and seat belt
  • 111 Mockingbird Dr. at 12:14 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Railroad St. at Mayo St. at 1:29 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for break light and tail light violations
  • Oglethorpe Ave. at Douglas St. at 1:32 a.m., Driver issued warning for tag light violation
  • 118 East Main St. at Buffalo Café at 6:14 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 4 at 7:31 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

 

 

 

