Area Beat Report Tuesday, October 24
Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Jones, Eddie Bernard (Bonded Out), 41, DUI-Alcohol/Improper lane change
- Miles, Christopher Bernard (In Jail), 44, Probation Violation
- Mitchell, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 60, Probation Violation
- Sales, Joseph Quantez (In Jail), 29, Possession of firearm by convicted felon/Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/24
- 121 Packinghouse Rd. at 1:17 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 South at 1:32 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 113 Sylvan Ridge Rd. at 7:34 a.m., Bad Child
- Hwy 153 at Hwy 30 West at 11:41 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- 167 Wolf Creek Dr. at 3:04 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- GA Hwy 49 South at Salters Mill Rd. at 3:56 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 162 Briar Patch Circle at 5:30 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 North at US Hwy 280 West at 5:34 p.m., Traffic Stop/following too closely
- 209 Floyd Rd. at 5:47 p.m., Wanted Person/Probation Violation
- 244 Henry Heart Rd. at 5:51 p.m., Vehicle Theft
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 7 at 7:20 p.m., Information for officer
- 352 Arch Helms Rd. at 7:51 p.m., Theft
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 9:48 p.m., Failure to have license on person
- 235 Calvary Church Rd. at Calvary Baptist Church at 9:54 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 224 Henry Heart Rd. at 9:57 p.m., Welfare Check
- US Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23 at 11:02 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for tag light violation
- US Hwy 280 West ant US Hwy 19 South at 11:06 p.m., Warning for headlight violation (passenger side)
- US Hwy 19 N at Magnolia St. at 12:14 a.m., Driver issued warning for tag light and seat belt
- 111 Mockingbird Dr. at 12:14 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Railroad St. at Mayo St. at 1:29 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for break light and tail light violations
- Oglethorpe Ave. at Douglas St. at 1:32 a.m., Driver issued warning for tag light violation
- 118 East Main St. at Buffalo Café at 6:14 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 4 at 7:31 a.m., Accident Involving Deer