Area Beat Report October 25, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Jones, Eddie Bernard (Bonded Out), 41, DUI-Alcohol/Improper and Erratic Lane Change
- Mack, Treshawn Quontreious (In Jail), 27, Aggravated Battery
- Morgan, Dwayne Larnell (In Jail), 35, Theft By Shoplifting/Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/25
- Railroad St. at Mayo St. at 1:29 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for break light and tail light violations
- Oglethorpe Ave. at Douglas St. at 1:32 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for tag light violation
- 118 East Main St. at Buffalo Café at 6:14 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 4 at 7:31 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Hooks Mill Rd. at Bowen Rd. at 8:09 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 817 South Lee St. at 10:34 a.m., Identity Theft
- 242 Lamar Rd. at 11:53 a.m., Unsecured Door
- GA State Route 30 at Mask Rd. at 12:10 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for no tag displayed
- 274 Hwy 30 West at 3:36 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 107 Easy St. at 5:36 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 138 Bob Dodson Rd. at 6:50 p.m., Theft
- 1283 GA Hwy 27 East at 7:43 p.m., Threats
- 1283 Hwy 27 East at 6:51 p.m., Threats
- Upper River Rd. north of Floyd Rd. at 1:27 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 280 West near Bob Dodson Rd. at 2:55 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 148 Sylvan Place at 7:18 a.m., Alarm Activation