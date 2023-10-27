Area Beat Report October 26, 2023
Published 2:49 pm Friday, October 27, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Battle, Damien Delvon (In Jail), 38, Disorderly Conduct
- Chastain, Edward Allen (In Jail), Probation Violation
- Davis, Quaderious Deshawn (In Jail), 25, Felony Murder/Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony
- Foster, Jaren Johnard (In Jail), 20, Reckless Conduct
- Gaultney, Brett Evans (In Jail), 28, Theft by taking –felony/Aggravated Battery
- Kehren Jordan Edward (Bonded Out), 21, Reckless Driving/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Mincer, Kamika Frances (Bonded Out), 44, Failure to Appear
- Petrycaanko, Jodie Elaine (In Jail), 34, Failure to maintain lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of Methamphetamine/Failure to maintain insurance/Possession and use of drug related objects
- Reese, Morris Lamont (In Jail), 50, Theft By Taking – felony
- Smith, Laquella Santrell (In Jail), 37, Maintaining a disorderly house/City Bench Warrant/City Probation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
- Upper River Rd. north of Floyd Rd. at 1:27 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 280 West near Bob Dodson Rd. at 2:55 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 148 Sylvan Place at 7:18 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sheriff’s Office front lobby at 9:08 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 353 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 11:04 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
123 Southland Rd. at 12:01 p.m., Identity Theft
- Church St. at Millard Fuller Blvd. at 12:31 p.m., littering
- 500 W. Lamar St. at 2:57 p.m., Threats
- 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniel Grove Baptist Church at 4:20 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 111 Graham St. at 8:07 p.m., Accident Report
- 1927 Hwy 49 N at 6:01 a.m., Accident Report
10/27
- 415 N. Jackson St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center at 7:55 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- US Hwy 19 South at Mile Post 4 at 5:13 a.m., Assist Another Agency