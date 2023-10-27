Arrest in Homicide Investigation Published 1:20 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

AMERICUS – On October 23, 2023, at approximately 7:15 PM, officers of the Americus Police Department responded to Eastview Apartments in Americus to a report of a person shot. On arrival, officers found two gunshot victims and began to provide emergency first aid. Both victims were transported to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center by EMS. Jahlin Sims, age 22, died at the hospital. The

second victim, Anfranee Smothers, age 27, of Americus was flown to a trauma center in Macon where he was treated and later released.

Quaderious Deshawn Davis, age 25, has been charged with murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff Office on 10/27/2023 and was arrested without incident.

This incident is being investigated jointly by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.