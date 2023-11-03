Area Beat Report November 2, 2023
Published 2:00 pm Friday, November 3, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Freeman, Nashawn Lamarius (In Jail), 17, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Window, Windshield or wiper violation when lighted headlights and other lights required/Possession and use of drug related objects/Safety Belts/Possession of pistol or revolver by a minor/Marijuana possession less than an oz.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/2
- 390 GA Hwy 118 at 2:41 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 875 Brady Rd. at 10:21 a.m., Theft
- 121 Howard Johnson Rd. at Pioneer Processors at 10:49 a.m., Information for officer
- GA State Route 30 at Mockingbird Dr. at 1:37 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 393 Three Bridges Rd. at 1:43 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 124 Jenkins Rd. at 2:17 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:43 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 294 Marshall Dykes Rd. at 6:52 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 27 East at Packing House Rd. at 8:22 p.m., Motor Vehicle Accident
- Tallent Store Road and Barnes Road at 8:31 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 110 Violet Dr. at 11:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance