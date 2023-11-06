Area Beat Report November 3 through 6, 2023
Published 5:38 pm Monday, November 6, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Adams, John Clearance (In Jail), 53, Contempt of Court
- Banks, Dominique Antonio (In Jail), 35, Battery/Driving while declared a habitual offender
- Brown, Damon Gabriel (Bonded Out), 30, DUI-Alcohol
- Brown, Nadhari Christopher (Bonded Out), 23, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements
- Burns-Williams, Devante Marquis (Time Served), 31, Weekender
- De Klerk, Nicolaas Willem Lorens (Bonded Out), 51, DUI-Alcohol
- Ewings, Wayne Cecil (In Jail), 57, Probation Violation
- Ford, Kewanda Wenesha (In Jail), 22, Criminal Trespass
- Jackson, Quintin Nathaniel (In Jail), 22, Reckless Driving/Speeding/Passing in no passing zone/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Suspended registration
- Johnson, Atalie Breanna (In Jail), 22, Simple Battery
- Lewis, Warren Charles (In Jail), 30, Failure to have license on person/Violation on conditions on limited driving permit/Headlight requirements/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol
- Mable, Latoya Monique, 31, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Forgery 4th degree checks under $1,500.00
- Mitchell, Eston Keyund (In Jail), 28, Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearms during the commission of a crime/Possession of firearm by conviction of a felony/Battery
- Nicholson-Sykes, Jovan Nicole (Bonded Out), 23, Dui-Alcohol/Failure to have license on person
- Reyes, Angelica Raquel (In Jail), 27, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tjeft By Taking – Felony
- Searcy, Angela Marie (In Jail), 42, Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Possession of a fire arm or knife during the commission of a felony/Possession of open alcohol container/
- Spencer, Carl Jordan (In Jail), 31, Hold for Bibb County
- Trice, Albert Lee (In Jail), 56, Criminal Trespass
- Walton, John David (In Jail), 41, Driving while unlicensed/Failure to signal lane change or turn/Probation Violation/Failure to appear for finger printable charge
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/3
- 961 Shiloh Rd. at Shiloh Rd. Baptist Church at 8:54 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 159 Upper River Rd. at 9:42 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 280 West at 49 South at 10:58 a.m., Accident Report
- 215 Mockingbird Rd. at 11:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Sumter County Courthouse at 12:13 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 439 Bumphead Rd. at 12:19 p.m., Information for officer
- 133 Grover Dr. at 3:22 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- GA Hwy 49 South at 5:31 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- GA Hwy 280 and MM 33 at 6:33 p.m., Traffic Accident
- West Ellaville St. at 6:48 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1080A GA Hwy 280 West at 7:17 p.m., Theft
- Tallent Store Rd. at Hwy 30 at 7:56 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Three Bridges Rd. and GA Hwy 19 South at 9:05 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- 148 Santa Rosa Dr. at 2:06 a.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 West at Arlington Dr. at 2:11 a.m., Trouble Unknown
- GA Hwy 49 N at New Era Rd. at 2:31 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- Seaboard St. at Dollar General at 3:07 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 178 Old Andersonville Rd. at 5:43 a.m., 911 Hangup
11/4
- 236 Buchanan Rd. at 10:31 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
- Hwy 19 North and Patton Dr. at 12:03 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 1287 US Hwy 27 East at 3:08 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- E. Forsyth St. and Prince St. at 3:22 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license/Expired or no registration or title
- 158 Cartwright Rd. at Ext. Lot C at 2:45 a.m., Suspicious Person
11/5
- 102 Blue Bell Ln. at 7:01 a.m., Threats
- 3665 Hwy 280 East at 12:27 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- 272 Fish Road at 1:03 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 100 Lacross Rd. at 1:55 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 1211 District Line Rd. at 2:40 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Salters Mill Rd. at Arch Helms Rd. at 3:05 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 128 Luke St. at 5:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 205 Johnson St. at 10:58 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- South GA Tech Parkway at Southerfield Rd. at 12:04 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 109 Aster Dr. at 12:19 a.m., Suicide Threat
- 114 Sullivan Dr. at Perfect Care at 12:25 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 144 E. Federal St. at 12:46 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 153 Sunset Park Dr. at Astro Club at 1:43 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 110 Violet Dr. at 1:08 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 534 Tallent Store Rd. at 3:14 a.m., Prowler
- 294 W. Rock hill Dr. at 5:50 a.m., Theft by Deception – Felony
- 602 Mask Rd. at 7:25 a.m., Alarm Activation