Area Beat Report November 3 through 6, 2023

Published 5:38 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Adams, John Clearance (In Jail), 53, Contempt of Court
  • Banks, Dominique Antonio (In Jail), 35, Battery/Driving while declared a habitual offender
  • Brown, Damon Gabriel (Bonded Out), 30, DUI-Alcohol
  • Brown, Nadhari Christopher (Bonded Out), 23, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements
  • Burns-Williams, Devante Marquis (Time Served), 31, Weekender
  • De Klerk, Nicolaas Willem Lorens (Bonded Out), 51, DUI-Alcohol
  • Ewings, Wayne Cecil (In Jail), 57, Probation Violation
  • Ford, Kewanda Wenesha (In Jail), 22, Criminal Trespass
  • Jackson, Quintin Nathaniel (In Jail), 22, Reckless Driving/Speeding/Passing in no passing zone/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Suspended registration
  • Johnson, Atalie Breanna (In Jail), 22, Simple Battery
  • Lewis, Warren Charles (In Jail), 30, Failure to have license on person/Violation on conditions on limited driving permit/Headlight requirements/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol
  • Mable, Latoya Monique, 31, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Forgery 4th degree checks under $1,500.00
  • Mitchell, Eston Keyund (In Jail), 28, Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearms during the commission of a crime/Possession of firearm by conviction of a felony/Battery
  • Nicholson-Sykes, Jovan Nicole (Bonded Out), 23, Dui-Alcohol/Failure to have license on person
  • Reyes, Angelica Raquel (In Jail), 27, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tjeft By Taking – Felony
  • Searcy, Angela Marie (In Jail), 42, Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Possession of a fire arm or knife during the commission of a felony/Possession of open alcohol container/
  • Spencer, Carl Jordan (In Jail), 31, Hold for Bibb County
  • Trice, Albert Lee (In Jail), 56, Criminal Trespass
  • Walton, John David (In Jail), 41, Driving while unlicensed/Failure to signal lane change or turn/Probation Violation/Failure to appear for finger printable charge

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/3

  • 961 Shiloh Rd. at Shiloh Rd. Baptist Church at 8:54 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 159 Upper River Rd. at 9:42 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 280 West at 49 South at 10:58 a.m., Accident Report
  • 215 Mockingbird Rd. at 11:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 12:13 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 439 Bumphead Rd. at 12:19 p.m., Information for officer
  • 133 Grover Dr. at 3:22 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • GA Hwy 49 South at 5:31 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 280 and MM 33 at 6:33 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • West Ellaville St. at 6:48 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1080A GA Hwy 280 West at 7:17 p.m., Theft
  • Tallent Store Rd. at Hwy 30 at 7:56 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • Three Bridges Rd. and GA Hwy 19 South at 9:05 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 148 Santa Rosa Dr. at 2:06 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 West at Arlington Dr. at 2:11 a.m., Trouble Unknown
  • GA Hwy 49 N at New Era Rd. at 2:31 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • Seaboard St. at Dollar General at 3:07 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 178 Old Andersonville Rd. at 5:43 a.m., 911 Hangup

11/4

  • 236 Buchanan Rd. at 10:31 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • Hwy 19 North and Patton Dr. at 12:03 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 1287 US Hwy 27 East at 3:08 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • E. Forsyth St. and Prince St. at 3:22 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license/Expired or no registration or title
  • 158 Cartwright Rd. at Ext. Lot C at 2:45 a.m., Suspicious Person

11/5

  • 102 Blue Bell Ln. at 7:01 a.m., Threats
  • 3665 Hwy 280 East at 12:27 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 272 Fish Road at 1:03 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 100 Lacross Rd. at 1:55 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1211 District Line Rd. at 2:40 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Salters Mill Rd. at Arch Helms Rd. at 3:05 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 128 Luke St. at 5:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 205 Johnson St. at 10:58 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Southerfield Rd. at 12:04 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 109 Aster Dr. at 12:19 a.m., Suicide Threat
  • 114 Sullivan Dr. at Perfect Care at 12:25 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 144 E. Federal St. at 12:46 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 153 Sunset Park Dr. at Astro Club at 1:43 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 110 Violet Dr. at 1:08 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 534 Tallent Store Rd. at 3:14 a.m., Prowler
  • 294 W. Rock hill Dr. at 5:50 a.m., Theft by Deception – Felony
  • 602 Mask Rd. at 7:25 a.m., Alarm Activation

