Lady Hurricanes fall to North Georgia, season comes to an end

By Ken Gustafson

GSW freshman forward Siara Moore is seen here competing for the Lady Hurricanes. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

 

DAHLONEGA, GA — The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer team’s season came to a close Monday night in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinal after falling to the top seed North Georgia, 3-0.

The Lady Nighthawks, ranked No. 23 in NCAA Division II, scored their first goal in the first 11 minutes of the match. The Lady Hurricanes did not surrender another goal in the first half.

Early in the second half, neither team gained any ground, as the Hurricanes were playing stifling defense. The Lady Nighthawks then scored their second goal, which deflated the momentum GSW had.

The dagger to the Hurricanes occurred after the third Nighthawk goal with 20 minutes left in the match.

GSW ended its season with a record of 6-9-3 overall and 2-5-2 in the PBC. The six wins this season is a two-win improvement from 2022 and the second-most victories in a season in program history.

 

