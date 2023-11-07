Area Beat Report November 6, 2023

Published 1:24 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Fuller, Ashley Nicole (Bonded Out), 38, Giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons, Etc. without consent from warden
  • House, Michael Brandon (In Jail), 38, Simple Batery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense
  • Lewis, Corey Bernard (In Jail), 30, Identity Fraud – Felony
  • Lovelace, Joseph Chandler (In Jail), Simple Battery – Family Violence/Probation Violation
  • Mann, Sierra Nicole (In Jail), 28, City Probation
  • Mims, Melissa Ann (In Jail), 38, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Sanders, Taylor Victoria (Time Served), 28, Theft by taking – Felony
  • Waters, Donnie Lee (In Jail, Back to make bond), 47, Theft By Deception – Felony/Financial transaction card fraud

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/6

  • 298 W. Rock Hill Dr. at 5:50 a.m., Theft By Deception – Felony
  • 602 Mask Rd. at 7:25 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 190 Jenkins Rd. at 10:32 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Courthouse 295 W. Rock Hill Dr. at 12:15 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC front lobby at 12: 19 p.m., Identity Theft
  • 1681 Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist Church at 2:51 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 125 Grover Dr. at 3:16 p.m., Mental Subject
  • 247 Loft F GA Hwy 49 South at 4:13 p.m., Obstruction of law enforcement officer
  • 548 N Spring Creek Circle at 5:06 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 193 Basket Factory Rd. at 5:10 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • Bumphead Rd. and Learning Lane at 5:14 p.m., Traffic Stop – warning issued for improper passing in no passing zone.
  • 235 Calvary Church Rd. at Calvary Baptist Church at 6 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 864 GA Hwy 280 East at 6:43 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 237 Lacross Rd. at 11:54 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 1197 GA Hwy 280 East at Midnight, Neighbor Dispute

 

