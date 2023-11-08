Area Beat Report November 7, 2023
Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bailey, Andrew James (Bonded Out), 69, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent
- Bonner, Charles George (In Jail), 56, Probation Violation
- Cromer, Chadwick Todd (Bonded Out), Disorderly Conduct
- Ruff, Kendra Somique (In Jail), 34, Possession of open alcohol container in vehicle passenger area/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Tail light lenses required
- Webb, Doug Allen (In Jail), 53, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Aggravated Assault
- Wright, Robert Rodriques (In Jail), 23, DUI-drugs and alcohol/Use of safety belts in passenger vehicles/Suspended, canceled, or revoked registration/Failure to maintain lane
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/7
- Sumter County Courthouse at 8:17 a.m., Information for officer
- Industrial Blvd. at Southerfield Rd. at 9:36 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 11:07 a.m., Pickup/Transport prisoner
- 1305 Douglas Circle at 12:37 p.m., Theft
- 148 Deerfield Dr. at 2:02 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- Tripp St. at E. Lamar St. at 3:06 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for expired tag decal
- 122 Crisp Dr. at 3:09 p.m., Missing/Defaced/Obscurred License Plate
- 301 Lower Five Points Road at 7:35 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 476 Lamar Rd. at 7:40 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 215 Lakeshore Dr. at 12:16 a.m., Welfare Check
- 393 GA Hwy 308 at 5:18 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
11/8
- US Hwy 19 North at South GA Tech Parkway at 6:30 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 6:51 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- GA Hwy 19 South of the Dairy Farm at 2:18 a.m., Accident Report
- US Hwy 280 E at Tim Tucker Rd. at 2:50 a.m., Deer Accident Report