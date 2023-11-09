Area Beat Report November 8, 2023
Published 3:44 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cardella, Alyssa Kristin (In Jail), 30, Hold for Clay County Sheriff’s Office
- Hogg, Tiffany Michelle (In Jail), 31, Mandatory Education for kids ages six through 12
- Hutchins, Kelly Raymir (In Jail), 47, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Ingram, Brittany Nicole (In Jail), 31, Mandatory Education for kids ages six through 12
- Mable, Jessie James (In Jail), 52, Violation of Georgia’s Sex Offender Registration
- Payne, Marcus Leon (In Jail), 32, Possession and use of drug related objects
- Thornton, Kendrick Jermaine (33, Criminal Trespass
- Wright, Robert Rodriques (In Jail), 23, DUI-drugs and alcohol/Use of safety belts in passenger vehicle/Suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Failure to maintain lane
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/8
- GA Hwy 19 South south of the dairy farm at 2:18 a.m., Accident Report
- US Hwy 280 E. at Tim Tucker Rd. at 2:50 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- US Hwy 19 North and South Georgia Tech Parkway at 6:30 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 904 Old Andersonville Rd. at 9:23 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 19 N at 10:17 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 274 GA Hwy 27 E at 10:25 a.m., Mental Subject
- GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 10 at 1:01 p.m., Warning for speeding
- Myrtle Springs Rd. at Tallent Store Road at 1:19 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Tallent Store Rd. at Myrtle Springs Rd. at 1:40 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 199 Bob Dodson Rd. at 3:13 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1681 US Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist Church at 3:20 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 133 Heath Goodin Rd. at 9:23 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 110 F Jenkins Rd. at 11:42 p.m., 911 Hang Up
11/9
- Old Andersonville Rd. at GA Hwy 49 at 7:40 a.m., Assist Motorist
- US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 15 at 12:47 a.m., Accident Involving Deer