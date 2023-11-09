Area Beat Report November 8, 2023

Published 3:44 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Cardella, Alyssa Kristin (In Jail), 30, Hold for Clay County Sheriff’s Office
  • Hogg, Tiffany Michelle (In Jail), 31, Mandatory Education for kids ages six through 12
  • Hutchins, Kelly Raymir (In Jail), 47, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Ingram, Brittany Nicole (In Jail), 31, Mandatory Education for kids ages six through 12
  • Mable, Jessie James (In Jail), 52, Violation of Georgia’s Sex Offender Registration
  • Payne, Marcus Leon (In Jail), 32, Possession and use of drug related objects
  • Thornton, Kendrick Jermaine (33, Criminal Trespass
  • Wright, Robert Rodriques (In Jail), 23, DUI-drugs and alcohol/Use of safety belts in passenger vehicle/Suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Failure to maintain lane

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/8

  • GA Hwy 19 South south of the dairy farm at 2:18 a.m., Accident Report
  • US Hwy 280 E. at Tim Tucker Rd. at 2:50 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • US Hwy 19 North and South Georgia Tech Parkway at 6:30 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 904 Old Andersonville Rd. at 9:23 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 19 N at 10:17 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 274 GA Hwy 27 E at 10:25 a.m., Mental Subject
  • GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 10 at 1:01 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • Myrtle Springs Rd. at Tallent Store Road at 1:19 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Tallent Store Rd. at Myrtle Springs Rd. at 1:40 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • 199 Bob Dodson Rd. at 3:13 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1681 US Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist Church at 3:20 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 133 Heath Goodin Rd. at 9:23 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 110 F Jenkins Rd. at 11:42 p.m., 911 Hang Up

11/9

  • Old Andersonville Rd. at GA Hwy 49 at 7:40 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 15 at 12:47 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

