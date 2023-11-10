Awards given out at Sumter County Board of Education meeting Published 3:23 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

AMERICUS – Several awards were given out Thursday at the Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) meeting to students, teachers and other workers in the Sumter County School System for their hard work and dedication during the school year so far.

Martin Dillon was honored as a parent volunteer and Marlin Foster was honored for his work as a teacher at the Sumter County Intermediate School. Latoria Smith was honored for her work as a paraprofessional and Isa Bell Tyson was honored for her work as a custodial staff member. Takashia King was also honored for her work as a school cafeteria staff member. The aforementioned all work at the Sumter County Intermediate School. Fifth grader Courtney Jones was also recognized for his work as a student at Sumter County Intermediate School.

Awards were also given out to those who serve at the district level as well. Robert Spikes was named the employee of the month for his work in the Sumter County Schools (SCS) Maintenance Department and Joe Williams was named SCS Employee of the Month for his work in the Transportation Department.

The award for District Staff Member of the Month went to Carolyn Nutt and the award for District Director of the Month went to Dr. April Smith.

Several Sumter County students ranging from Pre-K to 12th Grade were also recognized with First Nine Weeks Exemplary Students awards for their hard work. They included De’Keldrick Barker (Pre-K), Paris Wigfall (Kindergarten), Estefany Ardon-Ramos (First Grade), Harmony McCoy (Second Grade), Laila Haugabook (Third Grade), Demetrea Meritt (Fourth Grade), Kylen Hudson (Fifth Grade), Zachary Price (Sixth Grade), Nyla Merritt-Hudson (Seventh Grade), Jy’Tyria Hurley Eighth Grade), Ja’Micquel Solomon (Ninth Grade), Eryn Black (10th Grade), Jessilyn Boone (11th Grade) and Jaydon Williams (12th Grade).

In other news from the meeting, the BOE voted unanimously to increase the Board Professional Learning Allocation from $2,500.00 to $4,000.00 per year. The BOE also unanimously voted to increase the Board Compensation to $500.00 per month.