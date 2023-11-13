Area Beat Report November 10 through 13, 2023
Published 5:06 pm Monday, November 13, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Boone, Raquan Jamal (In Jail), 23, Probation Violation
- Breedlove, Deondrea Lamarquis Kentrell (Bonded Out), 20, Simple Battery/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Attempting to purchase Alcohol while being under 21/Simple Battery
- Brown, Aiyanna Quinterra (Bonded Out), 22, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
- Burns-Williams, Devante Marquis (Weekender), 31, Weekender
- Canady, Patrick Brady (Bonded Out), 20, DUI-Alcohol/Underage possession of alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Coleman, Alexus Montrell (In Jail), 30, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Collier, Roderick Leon (In Jail), 23, Reckless Conduct/Pointing or aiming gun at another
- Ibach, Cameron Blake (In Jail), 25, Battery – Family Violence/DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Murray, Wallace Cornelius (In Jail), Cruelty to Animals/Reckless Conduct/Discharging a firearm on or near a public highway or street/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony
- Payne, Marcus Leon (In Jail), 32, Possession and use of drug related objects/Theft By Shoplfting
- Roberts, Quinton Ferell (Back to make bond), 38, Possession of cocaine/Possession of drug related objects/Theft By Shoplifting/Terroristic threats and Acts/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Simple Battery/Aggravated Stalking/Probation Violation
- Turner, Terrell Deshon (In Jail), 21, Theft by Conversion – Felony
- Wilborn, Cleveland (In Jail), 48, Theft by taking – felony/Entering Automobile/Battery/Family Violence/Criminal Trespass/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession of Drug Related Objects
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/9
- Old Andersonville Rd. at GA Hwy 49 at 7:40 a.m., Assist Motorist
- Lamar Rd. at Statham Lakefront Road at 9:17 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Brickyard Rd. at Grover Dr. at 10:14 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 10:36 a.m., Lost or Stolen tag
- 1113 Southerfield Rd. at Smiths Automotive at 12:54 p.m., Entering Auto
- US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 6 at 2:50 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 1712 Hwy 280 East at 2:57 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 140 State Hwy 27 E. at Council on Aging at 4:53 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 142 Sylvan Dr. at 6:41 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 797 Brady Rd. at 8:07 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 123 Crisp Dr. at 9:20 p.m., Unsecured Door
- US Hwy 19 South at Little Bear Branch Rd. at 11:36 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 584 US Hwy 280 West at 11:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC Lobby at 12:01 a.m., Information for officer
11/10
- GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 21 at 6:13 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- South ML Hudson St. at Graham St. at 10:22 a.m., Accident Report
- 208 Floyd Rd. at 12 p.m., Information for officer
- GA State 49 at Mile Marker 23 at 12:10 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- GA State Route 49 at Harper Subdivision at 1:40 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 808 Hwy 27 East at 5:09 p.m., Welfare Check
- Wise Rd. at 9:23 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 3077 Lamar Rd. at 5:17 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 672 US Hwy 19 South at 7:17 a.m., Civil Matter
11/11
- 456 Arch Helms Rd. at Lot D at 11:34 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
- North/South Village Dr. at 2:54 p.m., Damage to Property
- GA State Route 27 at Mile Marker 11 at 3:01 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 11 at 3:16 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 4:06 p.m., Unsecured Door
- US Hwy 19 S about Mile Post 4 at 7:02 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 132 Dogwood Dr. at 8:22 p.m., Suspicious Person
- GA State Route 30 at GA State Route 19 South at 6:01 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for defective headlights
11/12
- 153 Sunset Park Dr. at Astro Club at 2:41 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 200 Cartwright Rd. at Lot G at 12:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 East and Huntington Rd. at 12:18 p.m., Assist Motorist
- Hwy 45 and Clark St. at 2:22 p.m., Traffic Stop
- US Hwy 280 East about Mile Post 24 at 6:24 p.m., Accident Report/DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Underage possession of alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
- 247 Pryor Rd. at 6:28 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
11/13
- Bumphead Rd. at Learning Ln. at 7:22 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for driving on wrong side of road