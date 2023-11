PSMC to host Healthy Sumter Fresh Produce Giveaway Published 3:25 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be hosting its Healthy Sumter Fresh Produce Giveaway on Saturday, November 18, at 10 a.m., at Bethesda Baptist Missionary Church. The church is located at 225 Forrest Street in Americus.