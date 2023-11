Sumter County Board of Commissioners November Work Session to be held in different location Published 3:38 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUs – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners Work Session Meeting on Tuesday, November 14, will be held in Courtroom A (Room 216) at the Sumter County Courthouse at 6 p.m. All meetings of the Sumter County Board od Commissioners are open to the public.