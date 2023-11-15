GSW President Neal Weaver recognized as one of Georgia’s Most Influential Leaders Published 4:39 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

GSW Director of Marketing and Communications

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University’s (GSW) President Neal Weaver, Ph.D., was selected by Georgia Trend magazine as one of Georgia’s 500 Most Influential Leaders, which identifies prominent leaders who have made great strides that positively impact the state and their community.

Weaver was selected as a leader in the education sector for his leadership in growing enrollment and enhancing the overall campus experience in his six years at GSW. At the time of his nomination earlier this year, enrollment had increased over 9 percent, the highest in GSW’s history. When official Fall 2023 enrollment numbers are released, GSW expects it to be another record-breaking year.

“I am humbled and honored to be among so many other great leaders in our state,” said Weaver. “This recognition is a direct reflection of the faculty, staff and students at Georgia Southwestern who strive every day to fulfill our mission of preparing students to be successful.”

The article highlights Weaver’s work developing new academic programs based on workforce needs such as Long-Term Care Management and the Associate of Science in Nursing, and his efforts to secure more than $20 million for campus facilities and infrastructure improvements.

Under Weaver’s leadership in 2023, GSW has contributed more than $95 million economic impact to the region, awarded an all-time high 882 degrees, and secured three Peach Belt Conference championships. Since 2019, total donors have increased by 41.5% and total gifts by 33%. He is currently leading the university through its 10-year SACSCOC reaccreditation.

The 2023 Georgia 500 edition highlights industry sectors in the state including education, government, automotive, tourism, retail, banking, agriculture and healthcare. Individuals are nominated and selected after research conducted by the Georgia Trend staff.