Lady Wildcats Basketball Team falls to Worth County in season opener Published 4:07 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Girls Basketball Team (SCHS) wanted to start off the season on a positive note with a win over the Worth County (WCHS). Unfortunately, however, turnovers and an inability to make shots led to a 38-25 defeat at the hands of the Lady Rams.

Jamesen Hollomon led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 10 points and both Emma Walker and Payton Goodin chipped in six points in the losing cause.

It was a low-scoring affair over the first few minutes of the first quarter, but the Lady Wildcats had a 3-0 lead. Then with 3:29 to go, Hollomon was fouled on the inside while shooting and made one of two free throws, making the score 4-2 in favor of SCHS.

Over the remaining minutes of the first quarter, the scoring started to heat up, as Emma Walker would nail a three-pointer to give the Lady Wildcats a 7-4 lead.

However, the Lady Rams went on a 6-0 run to close out the quarter and led 10-7 by the quarter’s end.

Over the first minute and a half of the second quarter, the Lady Wildcats struggled with turnovers and an inability to score. This allowed WCHS to extend its lead to 14-7. SCHS finally ended its scoring drought with a basket by Holloman. This was followed by two made free throws by Jasmine Dupree, making the score 14-11 in favor of the Lady Rams.

Over the next minute or so, the Lady Wildcats would go on a 5-0 run that was capped off with a basket and made free throw by Hollomon. At this point, SCHS had a 16-14 lead. However, the Lady Rams went on a 4-2 run of their own and tied the game at 18-18.

Over the final minute before halftime, both teams were struggling to score, but with 0.3 seconds left before halftime, Jariah Williams was fouled and made one of two foul shots to give the Lady Rams a 19-18 halftime lead.

The Lady Wildcats went through a scoring drought over the first three minutes of the third quarter, while the Lady Rams went on an 8-0 run to take a 27-18 lead.

SCHS finally ended its scoring drought when Emma Walker knocked down a three-pointer, but the Lady Wildcats still struggled to score and were struggling with turnovers. Hollomon was able to make two free throws to cut the SCHS deficit to 27-23 by the end of the third quarter, but for the Lady Wildcats, the third quarter was unproductive, as they only scored five points in that quarter.

Over the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, neither team could put the ball in the basket until the Lady Rams scored on a three-pointer and took a 30-23 lead.

Over the remaining minutes of the quarter, the Lady Wildcats continued to struggle and fell behind 36-25, as the Lady Rams were forcing turnovers and scoring fast break baskets. By the time the horn sounded to end the game, the Lady Wildcats had lost 38-25.

SCHS will try to rebound from this set back when they travel up to Macon on Thursday, November 16, to take on Mount de Sales Academy. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.