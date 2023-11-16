Area Beat Report November 15, 2023
Published 1:20 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barnes, Jonathan (In Jail), 40, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Burke, Nikole Paige (In Jail), 30, Failure to register as a sex offender/Failure to comply with requirements/Provided false information
- Davis, Kadarus Rashawn (Back to make bond), 30, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession and use of drug related objects
- Gregory, Dalton Riley (Back to make bond), 24, Entering Auto
- Willis, Jontavious D. (In Jail), 17, Simple Battery – Family Violence/Battery – Family Violence (First Offense)/Criminal Trespass/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/15
- Tallent Store Rd. and Hwy 19 at 9:38 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- US Hwy 280 E and Mask Rd. at 12:38 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 1412 Hwy 280 W at Lot D at 10:19 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 143 Arlington Dr. Ext. at 7:21 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 308 about Mile Post 6 at 7:36 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 186 Railroad St. at 9:45 p.m., Suicide Threat
- District Line Rd. near Ed Carson Rd. at 10:30 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 106 Foster St. at 12:48 a.m., Domestic Disturbance