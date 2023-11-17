Area Beat Report November 16, 2023

Published 1:10 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hudson, Deontae Marquis (In Jail), 30, Tampering with evidence – felony/Manufacturing, distributing, or possessing Schedule 1 or II controlled substances with intent to distribute
  • Walker, Rontavious Demarco (In Jail), 33, Manufacturing, distributing, or possessing Schedule 1 or II controlled substances with intent to distribute/Improper use of hand signal/Tamperng with evidence – felony
  • Wilborn, Tyrone Maquell (Bonded Out), 41, Battery – Family Violence (first offense).

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/16

  • 3200 block of GA State Route 377 at 7:54 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • South Lee St. and Tommy Hooks Rd. at 8:44 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 117 Still Quarter St. at 9:45 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 220 Hwy 280 West at 9:54 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 125 Lawhorne Circle at 11:34 a.m., Welfare Check
  • GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 16 at 1:55 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 945 US Hwy 19 South at 1:59 p.m., Missing Child
  • GA Hwy 30 and Cartwright Rd. at 4:07 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 3020 Roney St. at 6:22 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • US Hwy 19 North about Honey Suckle Hollow at 7:11 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 280 East near Standard Elevator Rd. at 8:51 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 279 GA Hwy 30 West at 10:37 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

