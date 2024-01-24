Lady Panthers extend winning streak to seven with win at Fitzgerald

Published 3:53 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County junior guard D’eria Clark led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 20 points in their win over Fitzgerald. ATR Archive

From Staff Reports

 

 

FITZGERALD, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) extended their winning streak to seven games on Tuesday when they went down to Fitzgerald and defeated the Fitzgerald Lady Purple Hurricanes by the score of 59-43.

D’Eria Clark led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 20 points, Jesstynie Scott poured in 14 and Kamiyah Barron chipped in nine in the winning cause.

SCHS (12-6, 6-1 Region 1-AA) will try to extend its winning streak to eight games when the Lady Panthers host Tift County on Saturday at 6 p.m.

