Koonce scores 26 in Hurricanes’ win over Clayton State Published 2:17 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team broke their two game losing skid, defeating in state rival Clayton State 90-79 on Wednesday night at the Storm Dome. GSW improves to 7-1 at home this season.

The first half was a back and fourth affair, as neither team was able to gain any advantage on the other. The first quarter ended with a 44-40 Hurricanes lead. GSW took control in the second half, earning themselves the well-earned victory.

Christian Koonce added another record to his storied GSW career. He tallied a new career-high 26 points, connected on eight of his 18 shot attempts and made all seven of his shots from the charity stripe. Koonce also hauled in four boards and tallied an assist. Koonce has scored 20 or more points in consecutive games.

JaKwon Moore had an impressive game for the Hurricanes. He scored 17 points, making seven of his 13 shots. Moore collected six rebounds, a steal and three assists. Moore has scored in double figures in three of his last four games.

Jalen Johnson was the final Hurricanes player to tally double figures, scoring 15 points. Johnson made six of his nine shot attempts. Johnson recorded three steals, five rebounds and dished out eight assists. Johnson has scored in double figures in six consecutive games.

The Hurricanes have now won seven straight games over the Lakers.

Georgia Southwestern (13-6, 5-4 PBC) will stay home to host Lander University (15-4, 7-2 PBC) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Night in the Storm Dome. This will be the final time the Hurricanes will play Lander in the regular season. The Bearcats won the first game 76-73 on January 6.