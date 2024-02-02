SGTC helps students set goals with Vision Board party Published 10:53 am Friday, February 2, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Student Affairs department hosted a Goal Setting & Vision Board Party for students recently in the Hicks Hall Student Center area from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. This was designed to help promote SGTC’s Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) “Ready, Set, J.E.T.,” which stands for Jobs, Education and Technical Training.

“The SGTC Quality Enhancement Plan is designed to focus on the soft skills students need in the workplace to become successful,” said SGTC QEP and Grants Coordinator Katice Martin. “Learning to set S.M.A.R.T. (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Timely) goals and follow through with them, utilizing the vision board activity, should promote effective communication and help them improve their customer service, listening skills, and overall communication process.

SGTC Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs and QEP member Josh Curtin coordinated with Martin and the QEP team to plan this activity. “The purpose of this student activity is to encourage students to have a vision and a goal for themselves. This activity allows them to be creative and put their goals and visions down in a photo or word format and take it back with them. Hopefully the ‘vision board’ will serve as a reminded for them about where they want to be and what they want to do over the next few weeks, months, or years,” said Curtin, who added that it was also fun for the students.

The students were given magazines, markers, poster board, and other materials and allowed to develop a vision that would remind them of the goals that they were setting for themselves. They were also asked to create a plan on how they were going to reach those goals.

SGTC Student Affairs also provided the students with free snacks, and soft drinks in addition to the materials to create the vision boards.