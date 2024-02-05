Lady Raiders fall at home to Brookwood Published 5:47 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Varsity Girls Basketball Team (SAR) came into Friday’s home game against Brookwood hoping to snap a six game losing streak. Unfortunately for the Lady Raiders, they came up short, losing to the Lady Warriors by the score of 45-28.

Gracie Burrell led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 15 points and both Mary Beth Easterlin and Adler Rae Owens each chipped in four points.

The Lady Raiders will face Deerfield-Windsor at home in their regular season finale on Tuesday, February 6.