SGTC Agricultural Technology Program Advisory Committee Meets Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – The advisory committee for South Georgia Technical College’s John Deere Agricultural Technology program met recently on the SGTC campus in Americus. In the meeting, instructors Matthew Burks and Wayne Peck shared updates on the program and other related news, while committee members provided industry updates and guidance.

In attendance at the meeting were: Jason Kinzey and David Bostic, Service Development Managers for John Deere; Mike Williams, Service Manager for AgPro; Lee Johnson, Territory Customer Service Manager for John Deere (TCSM) covering TriGreen Equipment; Mike Kremmer of Dobbs Equipment; Lauren Britton of TriGreen Equipment; Kurt Wessels, TCSM covering SunSouth and Smith Tractor; Travis Joslin, TCSM covering Blanchard Equipment; Bert Bagley, TCSM covering Dobbs Equipment; Bob Long, TCSM covering Lasseter Tractor and AgPro; Jason Radney of Flint Ag Equipment; and Kim Walden, Recruiter for AgPro.

Representing SGTC at the meeting in addition to Burks and Peck were Dr. David Finley, Academic Dean, and Tami Blount, Partnership Coordinator and Economic Development Assistant.

The purpose of the advisory committee is to assist South Georgia Tech faculty and staff in continuous quality improvement of the John Deere Agricultural Technology program. The advisory committee members provide information to SGTC faculty and staff about suggested improvements in curriculum, new training opportunities that are available in the marketing field, new technology, employment/internship opportunities available for students, and salary levels students may anticipate upon graduation.

Advisory committees provide valuable insight to SGTC instructors on changing technology and conditions in the workplace enabling instructors to fully prepare students to enter the workforce upon graduation.

The John Deere Tech program is a special admission program. For more information on the partnership between John Deere and South Georgia Technical College, contact Matthew Burks at 229-931-2401 or by email at mburks@southgatech.edu.

For information on all of South Georgia Technical College’s programs, visit www.southgatech.edu. SGTC currently offers over 200 associate degree, diploma, and short-term technical certificate of credit programs.