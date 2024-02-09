Area Beat Report February 8, 2024
Published 3:00 pm Friday, February 9, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Beal, Kenytra Kenerea (In Jail), 24, Simple Battery
- Davis , Timothy (In Jail), 45, Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- McCoy, Tyerece Rashard (In Jail), 34, Probation Violation
- Montgomery, Eugene (In Jail), 59, Possession of a firearm by convicted felon
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/8
- 118 Meadow Dr. at 1:23 a.m., Unsecured Door
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 23 at 4:59 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- Lamar St. at GA Hwy 27 East at 6:44 a.m., Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- US Hwy 280 East at Mile Post 25 at 9:30 a.m., Speeding
- 101 Myrtle Springs Rd. at 11:02 a.m., Theft
- 200 Industrial Blvd. at Sumter Middle School SEBD at 12:35 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts/Disruption of public school
- 189 Mockingbird Dr. at 2:05 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 408 Rucker St. at Sumter County Parks and Rec at 2:16 p.m., Information for officer
- 213 W. Church St. at 3:25 p.m., Alarm Activation
- W Church St. at Forrest St. at 3:36 p.m., Failure to obey signs or control devices
- 100 Enterkin Rd. at 3:50 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 172 Arlington Dr. Ext. at 4:41 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- Lamar Rd. and Hwy 195 at 9:46 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- US Hwy 280 and GA Hwy 27 E at 10:37 p.m., Driver issued warning in reference to headlight violation
- 107 Starling Dr. at 11:14 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Salters Mill Rd. and Thomas Mill Rd. at 2:03 a.m., Deer Accident Report
2/9
- 2368 Hwy 280 W at 6:27 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- Hwy 280 West at Sam’s Country Store at 6:59 a.m., Warning given for break light being out
- District Line Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 7:42 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 195 North and Mile Post 6 at 7:53 a.m., Speeding