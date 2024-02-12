Andersonville City Council Warrior Challenge Fundraising Event Published 10:40 am Monday, February 12, 2024

The Andersonville City Council met on February 5th. The council discussed reading every gas meter going forward regardless of occupancy. The change was sparked due to a meter that appeared abandoned but later turned out to be in use.

Clerk Teresa Owens addressed the Board with information about the Warrior Challenge fundraiser. She mentioned that they currently have three sponsors with five more that she believed would be willing to sponsor the event. The event includes a Ninja Nation Mobile Obstacle Course designed by Geoff Britten of American Ninja Warrior fame, a mud run, and ax throwing. 100% of the proceeds will go to the non-profit Called to Care, which helps to find homes for foster children and support them in their new families. The event is planned for April 20th, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Owens also mentioned that the City was approved for the Lead Service Line Industry Grant.

The Council voted unanimously to offer Larry Chitwood a position as a part time code enforcement officer. A code enforcement officer would have the authority to condemn buildings.

The council voted unanimously to hold their special election on May 21rst, the same day as Plains. The special election is to fill a vacated seat on the council after council member Linda Palmer resigned.

Afterward the council went into executive session.