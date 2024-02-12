Hurricanes earn most lopsided win of the season Published 2:17 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sparked by a second half where they connected on nine three-point baskets, the Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team rolled to a 101-71 win over the University of South Carolina Beaufort on Saturday night in the Storm Dome.

GSW made 9 of 14 (64.3 percent) from long range over the final 20 minutes and 14 of 27 (51.9 percent) in the game. It was their best performance from beyond the arc this season and the 30-point margin was their largest victory in 2023-24.

It was the first time in almost a calendar year where the Hurricanes had two players score at least 20 points (Feb. 25, 2023 at Young Harris). Jordan Johnson scored 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting, including 4 of 7 from deep. Christian Koonce matched his teammate with 20 points and did it behind 7 of 13 shooting overall and 3 of 5 from long range. De’Ante Petree sank 3 of 4 from beyond the arc to finish with a season-high 13 points and it only took Jaylen Jordon 19 minutes on the floor to post his second double-double in the last three games with 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Hurricanes (14-8, 6-6 PBC) return to action on Wednesday night with a trip to USC Aiken.