Hurricanes & Mocs Battle Through Two Extra Inning Games, GSW Wins Finale

Published 3:23 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

GSW shortstop Miles Hartsfield is seen here competing for the Hurricanes. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – It took a total of 25 innings and eight hours on the diamond to decided a winner in the first two games of the weekend baseball series at Hurricane Stadium between Georgia Southwestern and Florida Southern College. The visiting Mocs won the opener Friday night, 6-5, in 15 innings and persevered in Game 2 of the series on Saturday, 11-7, in 10 innings before the Hurricanes won the finale, 4-3.

GSW took a 4-2 lead into the eighth inning of the opener, but Florida Southern rallied for three runs to regain the advantage. The Hurricanes answered with a run in the bottom of the eighth behind a Garrett Bradley RBI single to force extra innings, but were unable to push across a run the rest of the way. GSW had a runner in scoring position in the 12th and 13th innings.

The Hurricanes scored a run in the eighth and three in the ninth inning of Game 2 to force extra innings for the second straight game. GSW had a chance to win it in the ninth, but had a runner thrown out at home trying to score from second on an errant throw to first by Florida Southern on a double play attempt that ended the inning.

GSW took a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning of the final game of the series following a two-out RBI single by Miles Hartsfield and a double from George Davis. Brant Deerman answered a run by Florida Southern in the sixth with a double that plated Noah Roberts.

Davis led the Hurricanes at the plate in the series, finishing 7-for-13 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Jake Blinstrub had six hits in the series and three RBIs.

Starting pitcher Andrew Geiger earned the win in Game 3 behind six innings of work. He held Florida Southern to one earned run, scattered five hits, walked a batter and struck out five. Grant Adams threw six innings of relief in the series, making a pair of three-inning appearances. He held the Moccasins to a pair of runs and four hits, did not walk a batter and struck out five. Adams earned his first save of the season in the Hurricanes’ victory on Saturday.

GSW (4-2) will play its first midweek game of the season at Auburn Montgomery on Tuesday.

 

 

