Edwards departs for Bowling Green State University Published 12:28 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University Director of Athletics Mike Leeder announced today that Kerry Edwards has resigned as head women’s soccer coach/assistant athletic director to accept a position as the top assistant on the women’s soccer staff at NCAA Division I Bowling Green State University.

“We are very proud of what Kerry has accomplished in a very short period of time here at GSW,” Leeder said. “We are so happy for her as she continues her professional journey with this opportunity.”

“First and foremost, I want to thank President Dr. Neil Weaver and Athletic Director Mike Leeder for taking a chance on a first-time head coach and trusting me with the development of the program,” Edwards stated. “You can only have one first win as a head coach and you all will always be the people that gave me the chance to do that.”

“I extend my sincere thanks to everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey,” Edwards added. “I am immensely grateful for the support, camaraderie and unforgettable moments we’ve shared on and off the field. The memories created here will always hold a special place in my heart. I have great confidence in the future of the program and unwavering belief in the foundation we have spent building over the last three seasons. I look forward to staying connected with the amazing community that has made this experience truly special.”

Edwards arrived on campus in the Spring of 2021 and had to quickly assemble a roster that had only four holdovers from the prior season. She led GSW to record-high win totals in program history and guided the women’s soccer program to two Peach Belt Conference tournament appearances in her three seasons at the helm.

“Kerry was able to come in and immediately stabilize our program, and increase our competitive success in the very challenging Peach Belt Conference,” Leeder said. “Her dedication to providing a great student athlete experience for our women’s soccer program is something that I will always appreciate, and I look forward to following her career as she moves forward.”

GSW will conduct a national search for Edwards’ replacement.