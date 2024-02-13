GSW leads 20-team field after Day 1 at Spring Kickoff

By Ken Gustafson

GSW junior golfer Erik Fogel is tied for fourth place after Day 1 of Spring Kickoff. Photo by GSW Athletics

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – The eighth-ranked Georgia Southwestern men’s golf team posted a two-round score of 4-under par 572 on Day 1 to lead the Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate hosted by Lincoln Memorial University. The 20-team event played at the par-72, 7,136-yard St. Johns Golf & Country Club features seven programs ranked in the Top 25 of NCAA Division II according to the latest National Collegiate Golf Rankings. The Hurricanes have two players inside the top five of the 103-player field.

Newcomer Joao Costa led the Hurricanes in his debut with a 4-under par 140 to sit alone in third place. Costa birdied four holes in Round 1 and eagled the eighth and 16th on his way to a score of 67. He birdied four more holes in Round 2. Costa led the field on the par 5 holes, playing them 7-under for the day. Erik Fogel finished a stroke behind Costa and tied for fourth place. Fogel notched five birdies in Round 1 on his way to a score of 68. He added three birdies in Round 2. Jack Tharrington finished the day tied for 17th with a 1-over 145. Fogel and Tharrington tied for second across the entire field on the par 4 holes, playing them 2-under for the day. Payne Sells tied for 24th overall, a stroke back of Tharrington, and newcomer Mateo Quiroga wrapped up his first day with the Hurricanes tied for 75th.

The top-ranked team in the country, North Georgia, is two strokes behind GSW in the team standings. Bernard Meyer from Columbus State sits atop the individual leaderboard after Day 1 with a 7-under 137, three strokes ahead of Costa.

The final round will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

2024 SPRING KICKOFF INTERCOLLEGIATE – TEAM SCORES

Pos ↑↓  Team Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Rd. 3 Total +/-
1   Georgia Southwestern (8) 282 290   572 -4
2   North Georgia (1) 285 289   574 -2
3   Lander (18) 295 285   580 +4
t4   Columbus State (20) 287 294   581 +5
t4   Lincoln Memorial (2) 288 293   581 +5
6   Coker (22) 294 288   582 +6
7   Wingate 299 284   583 +7
8   Lenoir-Rhyne (23) 284 301   585 +9
9   Flagler 301 287   588 +12
10   Limestone 285 307   592 +16
11   Erskine 301 293   594 +18
12   Belmont Abbey 297 298   595 +19
13   Palm Beach Atlantic 306 292   598 +22
t14   Anderson, SC 292 307   599 +23
t14   Newberry 300 299   599 +23
16   Lynn (31) 300 301   601 +25
17   King 299 317   616 +40
18   Catawba 307 319   626 +50
19   Regis 318 328   646 +70
20   Christian Brothers 337 313   650 +74
 
( ) – NCAA Division II National Collegiate Golf Rankings
 

GSW SCORES

Place ↑↓  Player Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Rd. 3 Total +/-
3   Joao Costa 67 73   140 -4
t4   Erik Fogel 68 73   141 -3
t17   Jack Tharrington 73 72   145 +1
t24   Payne Sells 74 72   146 +2
t75   Mateo Quiroga 81 75   156 +12

 

