Panthers defeat Jeff Davis in first round of region tournament

Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County senior small forward Braylon Terry goes up to score against Jeff Davis. Photo by Coleman Price

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) took the first step in their quest for a state tournament berth by beating Jeff Davis 52-34 in the first round of the Region 1-AA tournament Tuesday night at the Panther Pit.

Michael Terry led the Panthers in scoring with 22 points and Anthony Tyson had seven points in the winning cause.

The Panthers (10-16) will play Fitzgerald in the second round of the Region 1-AA Tournament at Dodge County High School on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

