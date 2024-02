Schley County boys’ season comes to an end Published 5:08 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024

From Staff Reports

BUTLER – The Schley County varsity boys’ basketball season came to an end Tuesday, as they fell to Taylor County 55-44 in the second round of the GHSA Class D2 Region 6 Tournament.

Jordan Hudson led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points and JaLewis Solomon chipped in nine in the losing cause.

The loss gives the Wildcats an overall record of 12-10 for the 2023-24 season.