Sumter County tennis teams earn split with Cook Published 5:42 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024

From Staff Reports

ADEL, GA – The Sumter County boys and girls tennis teams earned a split against the Cook Hornets and Lady Hornets. The Panthers were able to earn a 3-2 victory, but the Lady Panthers fell to Cook 5-0.

In girls’ action, Georgia Wooden, the Lady Panthers’ #1 player, lost to Shani Patel in straight sets 2-6, 1-6. T’Meia Shootes tried to give the Lady Panthers a victory, but she lost to Sarah Betts in straight sets 1-6, 1-6. The Lady Panthers’ Kalee Roe also tried her best to bring home a victory, but fell in straight sets to Karleigh Honze 0-6, 1-6.

In girls’ doubles action, the SCHS duo of Sydney Griffin and Aniyah Eberhardt lost to the CCHS team of Jaylee Barber and Laren Croft in straight sets 0-6, 0-6. In the final girls’ doubles match, the CCHS team of Laila Fulp and Jaylin Parker defeated the Sumter County team of Carolyn Campbell and Autumn Bryant in straight sets 1-6, 2-6.

In boys’ action, Chandler Lyles got things started off right when he defeated Caleb Pezent in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. Willie Burts followed that up with a victory over Vray Patel in straight sets 6-0, 6-1. With the Panthers owning a 2-0 lead, it was up to Chris Ingram to give SCHS the third victory and with it the match victory. He was able to do just that when he defeated Leyton Tomlinson in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

In boys’ doubles action, the SCHS duo of Eric Bryant and Devor Pina defeated the CCHS team of Andrew Eunice and Daniel Jenkins 6-1, 3-6, 12-10. In the second doubles match, the SCHS duo of Camien Williams and Caleb Wright defeated the Cook duo of Josue Hernandez and Brody Young in straight sets 6-3, 7-6.