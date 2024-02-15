Clutch play down the stretch leads to victory for Raiders Published 10:50 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) came into the third place game of the GIAA Region 3-AAA Tournament against Tiftarea Academy (TA) with hopes of putting their region semifinal loss to Brookwood behind them with a win over the TA Panthers. Thanks to their ability to make plays down the stretch, in particular senior guard Banks Simmons, the Raiders were able to salt away a 67-57 victory over the Panthers and secure the #3 seed out of Region 3-AAA in the upcoming GIAA Class AAA State Tournament.

The Raiders had four players score in double figures. Simmons led SAR in scoring with 23 points, JaMarcus Walker had 15, Perry Usher poured in 12 points and Mac McMichael had 10 in the winning cause.

The Raiders jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game. They did this by playing solid half court defense, getting turnovers and scoring in transition. However, in the later stages of the first quarter, the Panthers scored seven unanswered points, as the Raiders were going cold from the field. Then with under a minute left to go in the quarter, Ben Smith drilled a three-pointer to give the Panthers a 10-7 lead. Shortly thereafter, Smith drained another three-pointer and by the end of the first quarter, the Raiders were trailing 14-8.

Over the first few minutes of the second quarter, both teams traded baskets, but the Raiders would go on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 21-21, capping it off with a jump shot by JaMarcus Walker. The Raiders would then follow that up with another 9-2 run that was capped off with a basket by Will Godwin. By halftime, SAR had a 30-23 lead.

Early in the third quarter, both teams made a barrage of three-pointers. Smith knocked down another three-pointer for the Panthers and it was followed by a three-pointer from Perry Usher of SAR. This was followed by a three-pointer from Elijah Smith of TA and that would be followed by another three-pointer by Smith.

Over the next few minutes, the Raiders would go on another run and take a 41-34 lead on a basket by Usher. Shortly thereafter, JaMarcus Walker would score in transition and the Raiders would have a 43-34 lead before TA called a timeout with 3:05 to go in the third quarter.

Out of the timeout, the Panthers forced two turnovers and scored off both of them. Shortly thereafter, they cut the Raiders’ lead to 50-44 on a three-pointer by Whit Jordan. However, the Raiders would get the last response of the third quarter when Simmons scored at the buzzer to give SAR a 52-44 lead.

However, the Panthers would not go away. They would score six unanswered points and would cap off that run with another three-pointer by Smith. Over the next minute or so, both teams traded baskets before TA called a timeout with 4:04 left in the game.

Out of the timeout, both teams traded baskets, but the Raiders took a 60-54 lead when Simmons scored on a layup. Shortly thereafter, Simmons would get fouled and sink two free throws and would later score again to give the Raiders a 64-57 lead. With less than a minute remaining, the Panthers were forced to foul to extend the game. Simmons would sink one of two foul shots and would score on a breakaway layup shortly thereafter to salt away a 67-57 win for the Raiders.

Smith led the Panthers in scoring with 22 points.

As the #3 seed out of Region 3-AAA, the Raiders will now await their opponent in the upcoming GIAA Class AAA State Tournament.