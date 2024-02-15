Homicide Published 5:18 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Press Release from City of Americus Police Department



For Immediate Release No: 2024-02

Date: February 15, 2024

Homicide



On February 14th at approximately 7:00 PM officers of the Americus Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of Davenport Street in Americus to a reported shooting. On arrival, officers rendered emergency aid to two gunshot victims until emergency medical personnel arrived.



One victim, Jacoby Jamale Pride, age 23 of Americus was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, Ykecia Shardae Clayton, age 29 of Warner Robbins was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where she was stabilized and then flown to Phoebe Putney in Albany for further treatment.



The Americus Police Department Criminal Investigation Division working with the Georgia Bureau of Identification identified the suspect as Marquis Dantrel Wilkerson, age 32 of Americus. He was located near the scene and taken into custody. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.



Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after business hours at

229-937-9011.



