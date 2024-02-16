Panthers dominate Fitzgerald in semis, advance to region title game Published 3:11 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

From Staff Reports

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County varsity boys basketball team defeated Fitzgerald in dominating fashion by the score of 60-37 on Thursday in the semifinals of the Region 1-AA tournament at Dodge County High School.

Michael Terry led the Panthers in scoring with 23 points, Austin Davis had 11 and Braylon Terry chipped in nine points in the winning cause.

The Panthers (11-16) will face Dodge County tonight in Region 1-AA tournament championship game. Tip off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.