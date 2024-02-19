GSW Baseball Team completes sweep of Colorado Christian Published 4:37 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team (GSW) completed a three-game sweep of Colorado Christian University with an 11-10 come-from-behind victory over the Cougars on Sunday at Hurricane Field.

The Hurricanes won Game 1 on Friday by the score of 4-0 and they won Game 2 on Saturday by the score of 4-1.

The Hurricanes blew a seven run lead in the top of the ninth, as the Cougars scored eight runs on six hits, including a three-run home run by Luke Thompson, to take a 10-9 lead.

Fortunately for the Hurricanes, they were able to salvage the game and the sweep in the bottom of the ninth. Miles Hartsfield led off the frame with a walk and George Davis belted a double down the left field line, advancing Hartsfield to third. The Cougars intentionally walked Noah Roberts to try and set up a double play, but Brant Deerman drove in both the tying and winning runs on a two-run double.

Both Davis and second baseman Cory Lee led the Hurricanes’ offense by going 2 for 5 at the plate, with Davis driving in two RBIs.

Colby Gordon ended up getting the win (1-0), as he gave up one run on one hit in one inning pitched.

GSW (7-3) will travel to Carrollton, GA on Tuesday to take on West Georgia. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.