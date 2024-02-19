Jets end six-game road trip with win over Gordon College Published 2:26 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

BARNESVILLE, GA – The South Georgia Technical College Jets ended a six-game road trip with an impressive 97 – 69 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) victory over Gordon College Saturday. The Jets scored 97 points without even attempting a three-point basket.

The Jets moved to 7 – 4 in the GCAA and 13 – 10 on the season following that victory. The Jets are currently tied with Central Georgia for fourth place in the conference. Albany Tech is currently in first place with a 9 – 2 record followed by South Georgia State College at 8 – 3 and Georgia Highlands with a 7 – 3 record. Gordon College dropped to 1 – 8 and 1 – 22 on the season and is currently tied for eighth place with Southern Crescent Technical College.

Four Jets scored in double digits in the match-up. Jafeth Martinez came off the bench to led the Jets in scoring with 16 total points. Mohand Ammad and Kameron Forman both scored 12 points and then Daryl Bod tossed in 10 points to close out the double-digit scoring. Forman and Martinez tied for leading rebounder with six each.

Vaughn Prosser came away with nine points, Deonte Williams and Israel Momodu both tossed in eight points followed by Jaylen Woods who added seven points to the total. Justin Evans and Harley Kent had four points each, Camarion Johnson scored three and Batosse Gado closed out the scoring with two points.

The Jets did not even attempt a three-point basket in forty minutes against Gordon College but did hit 60% of their two-point attempts (42-70) and 65% of their free throw attempts (13 – 20). Gordon was 20 of 43 from the field, five of 10 from the three-point line and made 77.4% of their foul shots (24-31). SGTC limited their turnovers of 12 while Gordon State College had 17.

The Jets will return to action at home on Saturday, February 24th as part of a double-header with the Lady Jets against Southern Crescent Tech. The Lady Jets play at 1 p.m. and the Jets follow at 3 p.m.

The Lady Jets will play at home tonight (Monday, Feb. 19) at 5:30 p.m. in a rematch with Albany Tech and then will host Georgia Highlands College at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, (Feb. 21) at 5:30 p.m. before the weekend double-header with Southern Crescent.